Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.46

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.46 and last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 853059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INE shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.03.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.12, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of C$277.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.2230863 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -423.53%.

Insider Transactions at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$29,947.06. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.