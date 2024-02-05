InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
