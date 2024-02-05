InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

Insider Activity

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,279,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,279,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 6,701 shares of company stock worth $6,639,673 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

