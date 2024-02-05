Insider Buying: Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Director Buys 2,481,350 Shares of Stock

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 740,000 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00.

Astria Therapeutics stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.01. 938,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,760. The company has a market cap of $621.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

