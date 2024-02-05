Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CAO Sells 7,180 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CB opened at $246.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.83 and a 200-day moving average of $216.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $248.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.68.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

