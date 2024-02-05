Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $994,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,153,787.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $81.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after buying an additional 736,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 472,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,087,000 after buying an additional 337,680 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,654,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,588,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after buying an additional 174,535 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

