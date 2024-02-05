Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 1,844 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.16. 114,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTGR

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.