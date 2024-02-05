Insider Selling: Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Sells £251,095.52 in Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.08), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($319,216.27).

Matthew Briers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Matthew Briers sold 250,000 shares of Wise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.08), for a total transaction of £1,982,500 ($2,520,340.71).

On Tuesday, November 14th, Matthew Briers sold 427,706 shares of Wise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.77), for a total transaction of £2,951,171.40 ($3,751,807.02).

Wise Stock Performance

LON WISE opened at GBX 825 ($10.49) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,928.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 837.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 745.47. Wise plc has a 1-year low of GBX 488 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 905.80 ($11.52).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.12) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 687 ($8.73) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wise from GBX 946 ($12.03) to GBX 983 ($12.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

