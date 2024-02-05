Insider Selling: Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Sells £251,095.52 in Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.08), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($319,216.27).
Matthew Briers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Matthew Briers sold 250,000 shares of Wise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.08), for a total transaction of £1,982,500 ($2,520,340.71).
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Matthew Briers sold 427,706 shares of Wise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.77), for a total transaction of £2,951,171.40 ($3,751,807.02).
Wise Stock Performance
LON WISE opened at GBX 825 ($10.49) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,928.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 837.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 745.47. Wise plc has a 1-year low of GBX 488 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 905.80 ($11.52).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Wise Company Profile
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
