Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $218.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.69. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 388.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 147.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

