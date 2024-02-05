Installed Building Products’ (IBP) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

IBP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $201.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $203.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

