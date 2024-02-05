Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $208.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $208.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.54. 582,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,253. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Insulet has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

