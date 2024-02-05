Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$240.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$235.00 to C$240.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IFC. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$225.45.

IFC stock traded down C$2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting C$208.31. The company had a trading volume of 53,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,963. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$206.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$201.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The company has a market cap of C$37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$182.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.68.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$6.39 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.2304582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

