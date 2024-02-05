Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$235.00 to C$240.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intact Financial traded as high as C$22.72 and last traded at C$208.31, with a volume of 42623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$210.72.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$225.45.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$206.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$201.03. The company has a market cap of C$37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$6.39 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.2304582 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.