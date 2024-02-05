Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $9.49

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $9.14. Intchains Group shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 2,359 shares.

Intchains Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $555.73 million and a PE ratio of -441.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 25.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intchains Group

About Intchains Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

