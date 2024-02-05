Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $9.49

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $9.14. Intchains Group shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 2,359 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $555.73 million and a PE ratio of -441.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 25.34%.
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
