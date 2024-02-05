Integris Wealth Management LLC Buys 96,946 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10,572.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.8% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTI traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $243.51. 1,321,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,135. The stock has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $246.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

