Integris Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.02. 175,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

