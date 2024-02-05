Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Integris Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,402 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,743,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 536,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.37. 81,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,548. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

