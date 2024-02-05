Integris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 128 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $309.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.21. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $173.13.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

