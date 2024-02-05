Integris Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,803 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 18.0% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $54,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,779,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,522 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSV stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 359,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,321. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

