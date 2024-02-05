Integris Wealth Management LLC Takes $12.21 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 523,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,210,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 46,482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. 256,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,594. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.