International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,694 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 3.2% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.83 on Monday, reaching $183.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,512. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average is $152.31. The company has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

