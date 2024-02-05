International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,096,000 after buying an additional 3,545,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after buying an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 87.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after buying an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,208,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,949,000 after purchasing an additional 594,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

