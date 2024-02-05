International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $144,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after buying an additional 1,098,032 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

