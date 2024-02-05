International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:IP opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

