Internet Computer Price Tops $12.12 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $12.12 or 0.00028581 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.55 billion and $136.27 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,013,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,686,644 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

