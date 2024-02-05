Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Holdings Raised by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 174,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

BSCQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.23. 101,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,615. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0601 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

