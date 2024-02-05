Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 90,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSCQ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 101,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,615. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

