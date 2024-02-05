Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328,532 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.89% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $52,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,589 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,424 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. 212,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

