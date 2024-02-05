Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 653,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,184,202 shares.The stock last traded at $47.94 and had previously closed at $48.68.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Bank ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.