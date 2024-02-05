Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 653,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,184,202 shares.The stock last traded at $47.94 and had previously closed at $48.68.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 477,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 107,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.