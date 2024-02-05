Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 653,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,184,202 shares.The stock last traded at $47.94 and had previously closed at $48.68.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.