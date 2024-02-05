Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 653,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,184,202 shares.The stock last traded at $47.94 and had previously closed at $48.68.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3877 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Bank ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.