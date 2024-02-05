Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 11.4% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 176.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $44,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $428.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,114,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,506,438. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $430.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $406.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.43.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

