Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 8.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 3,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 37,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 129,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.3% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,126,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,013,809. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $430.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $406.55 and its 200 day moving average is $382.43.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.