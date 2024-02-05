Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
