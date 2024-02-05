Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.