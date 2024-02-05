Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.78

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.78 and last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 952115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,694,000 after buying an additional 926,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after buying an additional 686,116 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

