Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.30

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 1267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,149,000 after buying an additional 4,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,119.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,079,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,564,000 after buying an additional 2,826,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,373 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after buying an additional 1,419,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,533 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

