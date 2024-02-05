Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PVI opened at $24.83 on Monday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

