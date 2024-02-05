Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 5th (BIGC, CHTR, GFS, JKS, MAT, MKL, PANL, POR, SIX, TJX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 5th:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $370.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $445.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $340.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $460.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1,500.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1,680.00.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $167.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $169.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

