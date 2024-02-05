Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC):

1/27/2024 – Westamerica Bancorporation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/19/2024 – Westamerica Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/19/2024 – Westamerica Bancorporation had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Westamerica Bancorporation had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WABC stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $45.49. 52,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,824. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $57.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,302,792.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

