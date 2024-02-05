Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Micron Technology (MU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently:

1/31/2024 – Micron Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

1/23/2024 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.50 to $74.75. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2023 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

12/18/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $112.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $78.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

12/11/2023 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $86.98. 8,400,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,574,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,593,271 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

