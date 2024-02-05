Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

