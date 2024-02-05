IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.50% of IQVIA worth $180,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $209.77. 116,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.66. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $237.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

