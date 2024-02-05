Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,700 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.