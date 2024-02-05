iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $364,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

IEI traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.91. 1,949,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,328. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.63. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

