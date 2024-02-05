iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.61. 9,111,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,760,402. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.59.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.