iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.39

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.39 and last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 608531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

