iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.39

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2024

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGGGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.39 and last traded at $49.45, with a volume of 608531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.