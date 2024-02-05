iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is MRA Advisory Group’s 5th Largest Position

MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.89. 1,303,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,256. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $498.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.74. The stock has a market cap of $382.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.