iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.00 and its 200 day moving average is $453.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $498.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.