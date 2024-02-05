iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
IJR traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.21. 2,598,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.23.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
