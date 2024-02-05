iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $39,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,373,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,400,000 after purchasing an additional 88,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.33. 824,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,413. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

