iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.06

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.06 and last traded at $110.67, with a volume of 334955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.73.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
