iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.06

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.06 and last traded at $110.67, with a volume of 334955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.73.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,601,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.