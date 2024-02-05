iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $97.64. 5,513,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.